Tekken 8

Jun Kazama returns as playable character in Tekken 8 gameplay

Jin's long lost mother beats him up in new trailer.

Most of the fighters confirmed for Tekken 8 so far have been a part of many games in the series, but the upcoming entry also includes one we haven't seen playable in a mainline game for 27 years (I'm getting old).

That's right. Today's gameplay trailer reveals that Jun Kazama returns as a playable character in Tekken 8 after debuting in Tekken 2 and being a part of the roster in the Tekken Tag Tournament games. While we're not told anything about how and why she has returned, the fact that she beats up Jin Kazama, her son, in the footage makes it seem like this is still one messed up family.

Tekken 8

