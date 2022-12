HQ

A lot seems to be about Jin Kazama in Tekken 8. During tonight's The Game Awards, we got a new trailer for Tekken 8 in which his mother, Jun, is back. In what capacity remains to be seen. After all, she was feared dead all the way back in Tekken 2. We also got to see more fights and gameplay with the characters King, Paul, Lars, Marshall Law, and Jack-8. Unfortunately, we still don't know the release date for the game.