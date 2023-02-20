Jumplight Odyssey is coming to Early Access this year

HQ

Developer League of Geeks has announced that its simulation title Jumplight Odyssey will be coming to Early Access on PC later this year. The developer didn't stick a date on when this would be taking place, but did reveal some new gameplay of the title, which you can see for yourself in the trailer below.

To add to this, League of Geeks announced that in the run up until the Early Access launch, it will be showing off a bunch of different aspects of the game, including its combat, building suite, missions, and more.

Either way, be sure to check out the Early Access trailer below to see how this 70s-inspired simulation title is shaping up.