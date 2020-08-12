Jump Showdown added to the rotation in Fall Guys

You're watching Advertisements

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown is getting an update today, and while that isn't the most exciting news that you'll have heard I'm sure, what is good to know is that a new game type, Jump Showdown, is being added to the rotation.

According to the announcement, it was a fan favourite during beta, and given the huge number of people enjoying the game right now since its launch on PC and PS4, we expect it to go down well with the community.

Beyond the new mode being added to the rotation, there are several gameplay tweaks being made, and they're detailed in the same thread.

If you're not familiar with Fall Guys just yet, check out our review, or you can see Jump Showdown in action below.