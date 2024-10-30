Jump Ship prefers to postpone space conquest a little longer and delays Early Access to 2025

Filip Coulianos, founder and director of Keepsake Games, previewed his space exploration project AA, formerly known as Hyperspace and later renamed Jump Ship, at the beginning of April. A title so promising from its first trailer that after attending its presentation behind closed doors, all the media commented enthusiastically on its potential. But since then, the game has been relatively silent, except for moderate development updates via its Discord server. Now, however, we have some good news, and some not-so-good news.

Let's start with the less exciting: Keepsake Games confirms that they won't be able to reach the Early Access in 2024, as they had planned, and instead moves to 2025, without giving a more precise window. Coulianos explains in a post on Discord that the support has been overwhelming, much higher than expected, and that they need more time to reach a point where they feel they are delivering the necessary quality. He also announces that early next year Jump Ship will begin testing with selected members of the community to gather feedback to prepare for Early Access, so work continues apace.

Tomorrow, October 31st at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, there will be a Q&A session with the developers of the game, so if you want to know first hand how Jump Ship is going, you can access it through this link.

And if you still don't know what the game is about, you can enjoy its first trailer below.