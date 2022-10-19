Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
F1 22

Jump into F1 22 for free this weekend

To mark the US Grand Prix, Codemasters is making its sim-racing title free for all for a few days.

HQ

Are you a fan of Formula 1 but haven't tried an F1 game yet? Well, we have just the news for you, as developer Codemasters has announced that it is making its most recent instalment into the sim-racing series, F1 22, free for all players for a few days to mark the US Grand Prix, which is taking place this weekend.

Set to be free from October 20 through October 24 on all platforms, the game will have a series of promotional offers ongoing if you like what you played and want to pick up the full title, with any progress you make during the free trial being carried forward as well.

There will also be a slate of free US-inspired content arriving and available to claim from the in-game mail up until November 7. This will include a Stars and Stripes livery, helmet, race suit, gloves, and even The Griddy podium celebration.

F1 22

