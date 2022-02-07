Jump Force sold at an extreme discount as it will pulled from sale today

HQ

If you like manga, you've surely heard of Weekly Shōnen Jump, a Japanese comic that's been the home for a ridiculous amount of classic comics like Dragon Ball, Rurouni Kenshin, Naruto, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, One Piece and a whole lot more.

All of these franchises met for the first time in Jump Force, a fighting game released back in 2019. While the reviews were mixed and sales likely a disappointment to the publisher Bandai Namco - there's not denying it's a huge love letter to all manga fans with 16 different manga being represented by 57 characters. But tonight, Jump Force will be removed from sale.

The servers are closing on August 25, and after that most online features will be removed (although you can still play online with friends, but not ranked or with features like clans and so on). If you want this game in your collection, there's still a couple of hours to buy it, as it will be removed for good at 01:00 GMT / 02:00 CET on February 8. And doing this is cheap, as Bandai Namco really has slashed the price for both Switch and Xbox (it's also available for PlayStation, but no discounts unfortunately).

The Deluxe Edition for Switch is now priced €9.99 / £8.99 on Switch instead of €49.99 / £44.99. If you prefer Xbox, you'll get the Ultimate Edition for £13.49 / €16.49 compared to the previous price tag of £89.99 / €109.99. You can also buy the standard version for Xbox for £5.49 / €6.99, slashed from the original price £54.99 / €69.99.

Will you hurry up and get this one before it's gone barely ten hours from now?