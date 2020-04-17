Jump Force is releasing for Nintendo Switch later this year

In Jump Force, we got to fight with and against several of the biggest manga heroes from the Japanese Weekly Shōnen Jump. We're talking characters from completely independent universes in a big crossover mashup where Dragon Ball fighters got to beat up those from Naruto, One Piece and even classics like Rurouni Kenshin.

We really liked it, although it wasn't a game for everyone. But if you like manga, own a Switch and still haven't tried it out - we have some good news for you. Bandai Namco Entertainment has now announced that Jump Force: Deluxe Edition will be released for Switch later this year. So what is so deluxe about it then?

Well... it has all characters from the original, but also everyone added through the Character Pass 1. Check out the first Switch trailer for Jump Force below, we'll get back with more information about the release date when this is revealed.