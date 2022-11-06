Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Jumanji theme park set to open in the UK in spring 2023

It'll be a dedicated region at the Chessington World of Adventures theme park.

The Chessington World of Adventures theme park in the UK will be expanding in spring 2023, with an all-new region dedicated and made to resemble Sony's jungle adventuring IP, Jumanji.

As reported on by MyLondon, we're told that this is the single biggest investment by the theme park to date, and that it cost £17 million to construct in its entirety.

As for what the region will be called, it will simply be known as World of Jumanji, and will be the first Jumanji-themed land in the entire world. It's said that the land will feature a Jaguar Shrine that stands 55 feet tall, as well as a collection of attractions and decorations to make it feel as though visitors are lost in the iconic world that was first brought to life in the 1995 Robin Williams-led film.

The exact opening date for the World of Jumanji hasn't been revealed, but we are told that it will be in spring 2023.

