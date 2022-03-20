Jumanji is becoming a theme park ride

HQ

It has been revealed that the iconic film series Jumanji is set to become a theme park attraction. Shared in a press release by Merlin Entertainments, the announcement states that it has partnered with Sony Pictures to bring the franchise to a variety of its parks around the world.

According to the information provided, we're told that it is a multi-territory agreement that will include attractions, rides, lands, retail outlets, and themed hotel rooms, with these popping up in theme parks and water parks around Europe, the UK, and North America in the future.

It's said that the first park to get the Jumanji experience will be Merlin's Gardaland Resort in Italy, which will see a Jumanji ride opening in April this year. The press release gives an idea of what this will look like, stating that it will "transport guests to the fantastic world of Jumanji, where an exhilarating adventure awaits them: a journey full of pitfalls, surprises and dangers through the wild jungle." It's also added that it will be a "dark ride" that is designed for all ages, and that the launch of the ride will be accompanied by the simultaneous launch of Jumanji themed hotel bedrooms.

There is also set to be a second "activation" in development for another theme park, with that set for a 2023 launch.