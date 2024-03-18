Jumanji 4 is supposedly still on its way

HQ

If you've thought that the Jumanji film series might be dead in the water due to the apparent lack of progress making a fourth film, one to follow up to 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level, then you would actually be mistaken.

Despite the lack of conversation surrounding the film, Karen Gillan, who plays Ruby Roundhouse in the most recent two entries, has confirmed that the movie is still planned and in development and that the slow progress can likely be attributed to arranging a time and date to actually film the project.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about who's to blame for the lack of progress on Jumanji 4, Gillan stated, "If you find out, can you let me know? (Laughs.) Because I don't know. I'm sure it's tricky to wrangle everyone's schedules, but I haven't heard anything about it other than the fact that we will be doing it at some point. So we're all so enthusiastic about it. We all love working on those films, and it's just a matter of when."

Are you excited for more Jumanji and will you be heading to the cinema to ultimately watch it?