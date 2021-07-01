English
A Plague Tale: Innocence

July's PS Plus line-up is headlined by A Plague Tale: Innocence on PS5

The selection of games also includes Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PS4.

July's PS Plus games have been revealed, and once again, the line-up makes Microsoft's Games with Gold service look like an embarrassment. The line-up is headlined by the PS5 version of A Plague Tale: Innocence and there's also both Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PS4. This trio of games will become available from July 6 and players have until August 2 to add them to their collections.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is a pretty nice inclusion indeed as the PS5 releases on the same day that the line-up becomes available. This next-gen version runs at 4K 60FPS, includes improved loading times, and has support for the DualSense controller. It's also a fitting game as a sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem was recently announced during this year's E3 and will launch sometime next year.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

