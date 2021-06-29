English
July is another lame month for Xbox Games with Gold

But there's at least one cool game in the bunch.

Most of you have noticed that I haven't exactly been impressed by the Games with Gold line-ups for quite some time, and I'm not alone. That hasn't stopped Microsoft from continuing the disappointing streak.

Because the American giant has revealed the Games with Gold line-up for July, and it's not exactly something that will blow the roof of any houses. Conker is a cool and fun game though, so definitely grab that one. Here are the four games:

