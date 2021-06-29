July is another lame month for Xbox Games with Gold

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
Follow us
Most of you have noticed that I haven't exactly been impressed by the Games with Gold line-ups for quite some time, and I'm not alone. That hasn't stopped Microsoft from continuing the disappointing streak.
Because the American giant has revealed the Games with Gold line-up for July, and it's not exactly something that will blow the roof of any houses. Conker is a cool and fun game though, so definitely grab that one. Here are the four games: