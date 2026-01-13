Julio Iglesias accused of sexual assault by former employees

HQ

Spanish music icon Julio Iglesias has been accused of sexual assault by two former female employees who say they were subjected to inappropriate touching, humiliation and constant harassment while working for him in 2021. The allegations were revealed today after a three year investigation by elDiario.es and Univision Noticias.

The women, a domestic worker and a physical therapist employed at Iglesias's residences in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, described an atmosphere of strict control and isolation. Investigators said their accounts remained consistent over repeated interviews and were backed by documentary evidence including messages, call logs and medical records.

Julio Iglesias // Shutterstock

One woman, identified as Rebecca, said Iglesias repeatedly summoned her to his room and assaulted her without consent, sometimes in the presence of a superior. "He used me almost every night," she said, saying she felt treated like an object. Another woman, Laura, accused the singer of forcibly kissing her and touching her breasts during separate incidents at his Punta Cana villa.

Former employees also described a recruitment system that allegedly targeted young women through social media, requiring applicants to submit body photos. Both accusers said Iglesias asked sexually explicit questions shortly after their arrival and repeatedly crossed personal boundaries.

The two women have now filed a formal complaint with Spain's Audiencia Nacional accusing Iglesias of sexual assault and human trafficking. Iglesias and his legal team did not respond to requests for comment, though one former supervisor dismissed the claims, while a senior Madrid official publicly defended the singer... as the allegations trigger intense public debate.