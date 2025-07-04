Julio César Chávez Jr. to be deported to serve sentence in Mexico, Mexican president says

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Mexico . Julio César Chávez Jr. is expected to be deported from the United States to Mexico following his recent detention in Los Angeles, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday.



Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, in her regular morning press conference, said Mexico has had a warrant for his arrest since 2023. "So that there is a deportation and that he can serve the sentence, that's the process the attorney general's office is working on."

According to Mexican authorities, a warrant tied to an arms trafficking case has prompted renewed efforts to secure his return. Though United States officials have raised concerns over possible cartel connections, his legal team has firmly denied any wrongdoing.