Julio César Chávez Jr. (former world champion boxer) arrested by US immigration authorities after loss to Jake Paul

Just days after his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in Anaheim, Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. has been arrested at his Los Angeles home by United States immigration agents. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Chávez is accused of lying on a 2024 green card application and now faces deportation, despite being married to an American citizen. The 39-year-old fighter, son of legendary world champion Julio César Chávez, is also under suspicion for alleged ties to Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, a group the United States government classifies as a foreign terrorist organisation.

Authorities confirmed that over two dozen federal agents detained the boxer in the Studio City neighbourhood, stating he had overstayed a visa before re-entering the country under temporary parole in January. DHS also revealed that Chávez is wanted in Mexico for alleged involvement in organised crime and weapons trafficking. His wife, Frida Muñoz Chávez, was previously married to Edgar Guzmán, the son of former cartel leader Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, deepening the scrutiny surrounding his case.

Chávez's legal team has strongly denied the accusations, calling them "outrageous" and warning against what they describe as a politically motivated attempt to create fear. Lawyer Michael Goldstein stated that Chávez was never convicted on weapons charges in 2024, as DHS claims, and is instead enrolled in a mental health diversion program that could lead to the charges being dropped.

Once seen as boxing royalty, Chávez Jr.'s career has long been marked by controversy. After winning the WBC middleweight title in 2011, he lost it the following year and has since faced multiple suspensions for substance violations. With a record of 54 wins, 6 losses, and 1 draw, including 34 knockouts, and once a champion in the ring, Julio César Chávez Jr. might now be up against his toughest opponent yet.