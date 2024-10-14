Juliette lives in Silo's Season 2 trailer

HQ

It's almost time to return to Apple TV+'s post-apocalyptic world for another batch of Silo episodes. The show will be back on the streamer on November 15, and with that date around a month away, a trailer for this next slate of episodes has been released.

In it, we get a massive question answered right away, as Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette is alive and well. As per how or if she will manage to get back into the Silo is unclear, but no doubt her exiling will lead to a lot of answered questions about why the Silo was constructed in the first place.

The official synopsis for Season 2 of Silo is as follows: "Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will."

You can check out the trailer for Season 2 below.