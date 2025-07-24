Julian LeFay, Father of The Elder Scrolls, has passed away at 59-years-old

HQ

Bethesda has revealed the unfortunate news that Julian LeFay, known to many as the Father of The Elder Scrolls, has sadly passed away at the age of 59-years-old.

The developer, who garnered his nickname following joining Bethesda Softworks back in 1987 and helping the company introduce the legendary fantasy franchise to the world, actually left the studio in the late 1990s, instead serving time at Sega for one, before eventually also working for Blockbuster, server company Licorice, and even founding his own indie studio (OnceLost Games) alongside Bethesda veterans Ted Peterson and Vijay Lakshman.

Speaking about LeFay's passing, Bethesda has issued a statement where it mentioned the following:

"It's with great sadness we learn of the passing of Julian LeFay.

"He was the driving force in the creation of The Elder Scrolls and the foundations of Bethesda as a game studio.

"Simply put, without Julian, we would not be here today. If you had the opportunity to work with Julian, you were blessed to know a one-of-a-kind force of nature, who pushed everyone to create something special.

"His work and spirit will live on both in our memories and in our games."

LeFay had been battling cancer for some time, an illness that became terminal recently. RIP LeFay, you will be missed.