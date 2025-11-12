Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool become the first British pair to finish the year as World No. 1 in men's doubles

HQ

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool have secured they will end the year as World No. 1 doubles team after winning their secound match of the group stage of the ATP Finals in Turin. They are the first all-British couple to do it, a similar feat they achieved last June, when they became the first all-British men's team to win Wimbledon in 89 years.

Cash (29 years old) is World No. 2 and Glasspool (31 years old) is World No. 1, titles they have since August 18, 2025, when they reached semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open. Although they lost the final there, they had a run of 22 straight victories, clinging titles at Queen's Club, Eastbourne, Wimbledon and Toronto.

This season, their first as a team, they've won seven titles, and received the trophy for ending the year as World No. 1 team. "It takes a lot of people to get to this spot. We've ticked off so many things this year and I think we both truly believed at the start of the year that this was possible for us and to be stood here now is very surreal", Cash said during the ceremony in Turin (via ATP.com).

Cash and Glasspool next play on Thursday against former World No. 1 in doubles Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.