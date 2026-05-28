Julián Álvarez's agent has already met with Barcelona's agents over a transfer in the summer

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FC Barcelona has completed their first signing of the summer, Anthony Gordon from Newcastle, and are now working on another, which would be their most expensive and ambitious of the summer: Julián Álvaraz from Atlético de Madrid. The Argentinian has been an obsession for the Catalan club, and on Wednesday, Julián Álvarez's agent, Fernando Hidalgo, met with Barça sporting director Deco, to start developing a move and prepare an offer to be sent soon, hoping to close a deal before World Cup.

Barça already has one of the most important factor: the player is willing to go to Barcelona. It has been reported that his desire is to leave Atleti and join their rivals Barcelona, after a season in which Atleti knocked down Barça twice, in Copa del Rey, and Champions League. However, Atlético de Madrid is confident that they will keep their star player, who has been included in the plans for the 2026/27 project, and with a price tag of over 100 million euros, plus add-ons.

A move the size of Álvaraz would probably force Barcelona to sell big players, with names like Jules Koundé and Marc Casadó being thrown around. Atleti now faces with a dilemma: make a tiny profit from the player they bought two years ago on 95 million euros but lose their biggest star...