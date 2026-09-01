Julián Álvarez declines move to Arsenal and will stay at Atlético de Madrid

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On the final hours of the summer transfer market, Julián Álvarez has seemingly declined to join Arsenal and will remain at Atlético de Madrid this season. One of the most intriguing stories of the transfer market will end (for now) with the Argentine staying at Atlético de Madrid, which closed the door completely to a sale to rivals FC Barcelona.

Atleti was, however, open to a sale from another club (naturally, outside of Spain) and Arsenal appeared as a last-minute option for Atleti and Julián. However, time ran out, and according to multiple sources, Julián has made the decision to stay in Madrid.

This means that Barcelona will not get their desired player, and are set to complete the transfer of Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus as a striker. Meanwhile, Atleti will bring a new striker in the last hours of the market, Juventus' Jonathan David, initially on a loan, which could suggest that, despite Álvarez staying, the club is already preparing in case he leaves elsewhere in the winter or next summer... or if he refuses to play at his best level.