Julia Robert's top five performances

5. Ben Is Back (2018)

There's an ever-changing dynamic built into the relationship between mother and son in this forgotten drama and it's in every way the seasoned, natural, super-present Julia Roberts who carries the key scenes on her shoulders throughout the story. There are definitely parts of the plot here that don't quite work for me and I do think there are plenty of weaknesses in the way Lucas Hedges portrays the addict Ben, but Roberts is superb in exactly every second she spends in front of the camera.

4. Duplicity (2009)

Tony Gilroy's absolutely brilliant (and painfully underrated, and funny) corporate thriller is drenched in character, pace, humor and charm even as it portrays the most ruthless side of industrial espionage, and here Roberts gives a timelessly superb performance as the relentlessly intelligent Claire Stenwick. Here Roberts manages to be as beautiful as she is dangerous, as quick-witted as she is resourceful.

3. August: Osage County

The dysfunctional collection of women in the Weston family and their clash in the aftermath of a tragedy was probably originally intended to be a performance from Meryl Streep as the rude, uncompromising mother, but in retrospect it is Roberts who steals the show. Roberts is the star here and Tracy Letts' Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway play is transformed by Roberts' performance into a compelling, fascinating, funny and dark story of emotional baggage.

2. Erin Brokovich (2000)

Roberts won an Oscar for her role as small-town lawyer Brockovich (based on true events) and there's never been a question mark there. Because she is consistently brilliant, here. Soderbergh's often slightly neurotic directing style serves as an excellent contrast to Roberts' charmingly confident and tough portrayal of Brokovich and she is hypnotically good in every scene.

1. Closer (2004)

The most compelling role Roberts has ever played is undoubtedly in Mike Nichols' film adaptation of Patrick Marber's award-winning play, in which she portrays Anna, a tough photographer to say the least, who finds herself in the middle of a rare, rocky relationship drama between two couples where verbal blows fly through the air and every emotion is completely decimated by regular transgressions. Roberts' intensity as Anna is perfectly matched by Clive Owen's buttoned-up, stressed-out nervousness and this is in many ways a pure display of consistently superb acting.