Julia Roberts finds herself in a moral dilemma in Luca Guadagnino's next film, After the Hunt

If you're searching for something to watch later this week, perhaps the next project from the director of Challengers will take your fancy? Yep, Luca Guadagnino's After the Hunt is set to premiere in as soon as a couple of days, with it looking to be widely available by arriving on Prime Video as part of the streamer's included line-up.

As for what this movie is about, After the Hunt is a morally complex film that follows a respected ethics professor played by Julia Roberts who has to navigate a nightmarish scenario when a student (Ayo Edebiri) accuses one of her fellow professors (Andrew Garfield) of misconduct.

The official synopsis adds some further colour and depth: "Set within the elite walls of Yale University, After the Hunt follows Alma Imhoff (Julia Roberts), a respected ethics professor nearing tenure. When student Maggie Resnick (Ayo Edebiri accuses fellow professor Hank Gibson (Andrew Garfield) of misconduct, Alma must navigate moral ambiguity, institutional politics, and her own buried trauma. As the accusation unfolds, Alma's private struggles — including chronic pain, a faltering marriage, and a past false accusation with lasting consequences — come to light. The story explores truth, trust, and self-preservation against a backdrop of academic power plays, generational divides, and hidden loyalties."

After the Hunt will premiere on Prime Video on November 20 and you can see the latest trailer for the film below.