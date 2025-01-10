Julia Garner on her role as Silver Surfer in Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps

HQ

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Julia Garner has opened up about her upcoming portrayal of Silver Surfer in Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps, though she remains tight-lipped on the details. Garner, who is set to play Shalla-Bal, promises a shining iteration of the iconic character, similar to the one seen in comics and past films. She shared her excitement about joining the Marvel universe, calling it an incredible opportunity, but refrained from revealing much more. Marvel's notorious secrecy means fans will have to wait until July 2025 for more.

