Jules Koundé injury update: Barça misses the player with most minutes played this season

Jules Koundé got injured in the 3-3 draw against Inter on Wednesday. The French defender had to leave the pitch after 42 minutes, and has been diagnosed with a distal hamstring injury in his left leg. His recovery time is not yet known, it could be around three weeks, so he will not be fit for the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals next week, and it is unlikely he will be for the next Liga Clásico on May 11.

That is a huge blow for Barça, as they miss one of their key players, and the most regular: he has the most minutes played (4,505), games played (55) and starting line ups (51) of the season so far. Koundé has scored four goals this season, including the winning goal against Real Madrid in the Copa final last Saturday.

Hansi Flick will need to think on how to replace him, as he has no clear replacement in Barcelona's squad. With Alejandro Balde still injured, Eric García is the one that usually takes his place when the Frenchman is not ready.