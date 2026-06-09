Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble Survivaton will offer a Vampire Survivors-like experience later this year

Recently, developer Poncle teased that it had a ton of projects in the pipeline, leaving many to wonder what exactly the small indie team was working on. We now have an answer in part, as during the Nintendo Direct, we were introduced to Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble Survivaton.

This is a Vampire Survivors-like experience set in the Jujutsu Kaisen world, offering players the chance to use familiar characters and faces all while holding off hordes of attacking enemies, and with a similar pixel art direction.

We know Poncle is developing the game and Shueisha Games is publishing the project, but we are lacking firm details about the launch plans. Still, it will be debuting on Nintendo Switch 2 at the least and arriving sometime in 2026.