Jujutsu Kaisen is coming to a close

All the way back in 2018 (which seems like an eternity ago) on March 5 a manga called Jujutsu Kaisen debuted its first chapter in issue 14 of the Weekly Shōnen Jump Magazine.

Now, just over six years later, it will be coming to an end on September 30th in issue 44 of 2024's Weekly Shōnen Jump Magazine, as confirmed via the manga's X account.

It's certainly an abrupt end, with main character Yuji Itadori currently engaged in a fight with the story's primary antagonist Ryomen Sukuna which has already been going on for weeks (in terms of the time between the publishing of chapters, not in the manga itself).

With only five chapters left, and this arc of the story receiving widespread criticism from fans online, it'll be interesting to see if mangaka Gege Akutami can pull off an ending that satisfies disgruntled readers in such a short span of time.