Juice Wrld will debut a new track for the first time in Fortnite this weekend

Fortnite has truly become a great place to witness and enjoy performances from some of the biggest stars around the world. Over the years, we've seen Ariana Grande, Eminem, Marshmello, Metallica, and more, and later this week will see a big concert held once again.

It's known as Remix: The Finale, and will see Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice Wrld all performing, and the latter will even use the show as a place to debut a never-before-seen track. We're not told much about this track as of late, but Epic Games does also affirm that the music video will drop after the show.

As for when the show is being held, Remix: The Finale is slated for November 30 at 19:00 GMT / 20:00 CEST. You'll be able to catch it in-game in Fortnite.

