Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde rebel against order in final trailer for Zootopolis 2

We've had to wait many years to see the continuation of the story of rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps and mischievous fox Nick Wilde in Zootropolis, and now we're just two months away from the release of Zootropolis 2 on 26 November.

Disney didn't want to wait any longer to show us the last trailer before the premiere, and now we have it. It brings us up to date with what we more or less already know about the sequel: Hopps and Wilde work in the Zootropolis police department together as a unit, although their successes after putting the former mayor behind bars in the original film have been rather meagre. But now a new opportunity arises when a snake, an animal banned from the city, appears out of nowhere, and it seems that once again a conspiracy from on high threatens all wildlife, unless this pair of furry cops can save the day.

Check out the final trailer for Zotropolis 2 below.