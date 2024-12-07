Judy Greer turned down Modern Family audition as she didn't "know if I want to be America's mom yet"

During its time airing on television screens around the world, Modern Family ended up becoming an entertainment titan, winning 22 primetime Emmys and a whole host of additional awards too. The show features a ton of popular characters, like Ty Burrell's Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara's Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, and Eric Stonestreet's Cameron Tucker. One of the handful of characters to appear in every episode of the show, aside from the three mentioned a moment ago, was Julie Bowen's Claire Dunphy, but there is a world where the Happy Gilmore and Hubie Halloween star didn't become known for this television character.

Speaking on the Dinner's on Me podcast, which is hosted by Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Judy Greer - known as Cheryl Tunt in Archer and also appearing in Ant-Man, Jurassic World, and 13 Going on 30, amid others - mentioned that she had the chance to audition for the role of Claire Dunphy but passed on it as she wasn't ready to be known as America's mom.

Greer stated: "I was like, 'I think I'm not going to audition for it.' I was really torn about it, but I ended up obviously not. Who knows if I would have even gotten it anyway? I was just like, 'I don't know if I want to be America's mom yet.'"

Greer also touched on how film and television works differently and that while a person's appearance in a movie often is fleeting in the public eye, television's influence lasts much longer.

"In a movie, people kind of see it and then they forget. In a TV show, it's just like, you're a mom. That's it."

Do you think Greer would have fit the role of Claire or has the character now become synonymous with Bowen?