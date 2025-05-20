Judy and Nick go undercover in first trailer for Disney's Zootopia 2

HQ

Disney and Walt Disney Animation Studios promised to show off a first trailer for Zootopia 2 today, and that is precisely what has just debuted. Ahead of the film arriving in cinemas on November 26, the initial trailer has just debuted and revealed what we can expect of the plot for this anticipated follow-up.

The main thing to note is that this time Ginnifer Goodwin's Judy Hopps and Jason Bateman's Nick Wilde will be going undercover to follow the trail of a shifty reptile, an adventure that takes the pair to all-new areas and parts of the city. This new case tests the unorthodox pairing's bonds like never before, seeing them overcome new challenges and threats in the search for truth.

The full synopsis explains: "In Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia 2," detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."

Zootopia 2 is being directed by the original's Jared Bush and Byron Howard, with Bush also writing the script, while Encanto's Yvett Merino produces the flick.

Take a look at the new trailer below.