Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Judgment

Judgment is being remastered for the PS5 and Xbox Series

This enhanced version of the crime thriller is also coming to Google Stadia.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Judgment, one of our favourite offshoots from the Yakuza series, is getting remastered for next-gen consoles. This enhanced version of the crime thriller is launching April 23 on PS5, Google Stadia, and Xbox Series, and it includes refined visuals, faster loading times, and a frame rate of 60FPS. It also includes all DLC previously released for the game, and it marks the first time that the game has been accessible to audiences outside of the PS4.

We reviewed Judgement when it first launched on PS4 and described it as "a gripping ride filled with plenty of unexpected twists and turns."

You can watch the trailer for the remastered version below:

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Judgment

Related texts

JudgmentScore

Judgment
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"We felt the detective style gameplay really complemented what we have come to expect from the main Yakuza series."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy