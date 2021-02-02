Judgment is being remastered for the PS5 and Xbox Series

You're watching Advertisements

Judgment, one of our favourite offshoots from the Yakuza series, is getting remastered for next-gen consoles. This enhanced version of the crime thriller is launching April 23 on PS5, Google Stadia, and Xbox Series, and it includes refined visuals, faster loading times, and a frame rate of 60FPS. It also includes all DLC previously released for the game, and it marks the first time that the game has been accessible to audiences outside of the PS4.

We reviewed Judgement when it first launched on PS4 and described it as "a gripping ride filled with plenty of unexpected twists and turns."

You can watch the trailer for the remastered version below: