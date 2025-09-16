Judge drops terrorism charges in Luigi Mangione case

HQ

This case has been making headlines for months. Now, we get the news that a New York judge has dismissed terrorism-related charges against Luigi Mangione in the killing of health executive Brian Thompson, ruling that prosecutors failed to prove the attack was intended to influence policy or intimidate workers. Mangione, who has pleaded not guilty, remains accused of murder and several other crimes, and could still face life in prison if convicted. The decision has no impact on a separate federal case, where authorities are pursuing the death penalty. His next court appearance is scheduled for December, while supporters and critics continue to clash over his motives and the broader debate on healthcare costs. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!