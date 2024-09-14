Jude Law wants to work with Radiohead

HQ

Jude Law has spoken about his desire to work with Radiohead once more, and likely this time in a more thorough capacity, in a recent interview.

Speaking to The Guardian, the actor said: "I've always adored Radiohead. I think they are just blistering with talent. I listen to their music regularly. They're one of the great bands.

"I've worked with Vampire Weekend because Ezra [Koenig] is an old friend of mine - if Thom Yorke and his band want me to do anything, I would be honoured."

Law and Radiohead previously teamed up to produce a 2012 campaign film for Greenpeace about a polar bear in London, but it's unlikely they directly collaborated for the project.

The actor's desires, whilst unlikely, aren't impossible. Although the band last released an album in 2016 and last toured in 2018, there have been rumblings as of late that they may be reuniting, so Law could have a shot (thanks, NME).