Jude Law to star in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

The first day of the Star Wars Celebration has been packed for anyone interested in Star Wars' presence on Disney+. We've already talked about The Mandalorian Season 3 and the Ashoka show, as well as Andor, but on top of those, Disney has also revealed another series that it has in the works, and which will release in 2023.

That very show is called Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and is coming from executive producers Jon Watts (director of the most recent Spider-Man trilogy), Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni.

The announcement also adds that the series has already cast Jude Law as a character. Who Law will be playing remains unknown, but he will at the very least be making his Star Wars debut here.

As for when Star Wars: Skeleton Crew releases, the series currently has a 2023 release window attached.