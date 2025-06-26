Jude Law fights with an all-star cast in Ron Howard's Eden

Thriller fans will soon be able to head to cinemas to watch an all-new project coming from director Ron Howard. Known as Eden, this film revolves around a group of strangers who decide to settle on a remote and isolated island, a place that seems savage and dangerous, but which soon reveals itself as a breeding ground for treachery and betrayal.

Eden is set to premiere in cinemas this August on the 22nd, and it will star an epic cast made up of Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Bruhl, and Sydney Sweeney. While we are awaiting a full trailer, production company Vertical has revealed a short teaser that seems to show de Armas' character pulling some strings and planting the seeds of doubt into the minds of the rest of the settlers.

Check out the trailer and synopsis below.

"The shocking true story of a group of outsiders (Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, Sydney Sweeney) who settle on a remote island only to discover their greatest threat isn't the brutal climate or deadly wildlife, but each other."