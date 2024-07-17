Jude Bellingham to be EA Sports FC 25's main cover star

HQ

Earlier this week, we told you all about the five footballing stars and legends that are appearing on EA Sports FC 25's Ultimate Edition cover. Well, we can now expand on that further by sharing who has been selected to grace the cover of the regular edition of the game.

Following on from Manchester City's Erling Haaland being the EA Sports FC 24 cover star, England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been tapped as the next cover star for the footballing series.

Granted, it's not a huge surprise considering Bellingham's current global stardom and the fact that he took centre stage on the Ultimate Edition too.

Stay tuned for the full reveal of EA Sports FC 25 later today.