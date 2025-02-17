Jude Bellingham shields on the referee's understanding of English after another dismissal for bad language

HQ

Jude Bellingham saw a direct red card last Saturday, during a 1-1 draw against Osasuna, and was sent of in the 39th minute. It was the second dismissal for Real Madrid for the English player, and both happened the same way: because of his language. According to the official, he said to the referee "f*ck you".

However, according to the player, he said "f*ck off". Him, as well as Carlo Ancelotti, shield on the referee's understanding of English, unable to hear the difference between a direct insult and an "expression to myself". "There was no insult and it's clear in the video. I'm not even directing myself towards the referee, but obviously there was a misunderstanding", said Bellingham after the match.

"It's one of those things that comes out of me as an English player. I come from a different country and when I speak on the field, especially to myself, it comes naturally to me to use certain expressions in English", he added.

Last year, Bellingham was also sent off and suspended for two games after saying the referee "it's a f*cking goal" in a match against Valencia. He was shown a second yellow card. This time, he saw a straight red card from official Juan Martínez Munuera. "Last year's case was more complex. I think I opened myself up more to punishment and the ban was fair because I went to the referee, but today I didn't go near the referee and there was no insult".

Carlo Ancelotti also said that "the red card came out because the referee was nervous. Bellingham did nothing today to have been sent off, absolutely nothing". Bellingham's dismissal comes aftet three games with no victories for Real Madrid in LaLiga, and the club maintaining that referees are intentionally harming them. "In the last three games, many things have happened and everyone has seen them", the Italian coach said.