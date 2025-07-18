Jude Bellingham posts first update after shoulder surgery, will be side-lined for three months

HQ

Jude Bellingham has posted after his shoulder surgery. The player suffered a luxation in his left shoulder in November 2023, 20 months ago, but delayed going into surgery given his duties with Real Madrid and England. But he could not delay it any longer.

"Thank you to Andrew Wallace & Susan Alexander, their team and everyone at Fortius Clinic for the surgery and hospitality. To Ivan Ortega and Dr Leyes for travelling to support. And finally, to everyone else for all the well wishes and messages of love. The process to come back has already started, see you soon."

"Soon" will be around 10 or 12 weeks. That means he is not expected to re-join Real Madrid until October 2025, missing around two months of the competition. In case you're wondering, he is expected to return before the next Clásico, on October 25-26. Xabi Alonso will have to figure out how to make up for the temporary loss of one of the headline players of the team, who almost played every minute in the starting line up, at least with Ancelotti.

The Real Madrid and England midfielder went into surgery at the same time as EA Sports revealed that Bellingham will once again grace the cover of EA Sports FC 26... although he will be alongside Jamal Musiala, from Bayern Munich. Sadly, none of them will be active when the game launches in August 27, as Musiala suffered a terrifying injury at Club World Cup, and will be side-lined for months.