Jude Bellingham, EA Sports FC 25 star, picks his top-5 Real Madrid legends for Rush

Jude Bellingham, EA Sports FC 25 cover star, has revealed what his dream team from Real Madrid would look like for the new Rush mode. This new game mode, which replaces Volta, pits five-on-five players in smaller pitches, but with the same mechanics as the main game.

At the EA Sports party event in Madrid we had the pleasure to attend, Bellingham was asked to pick five Real Madrid legends for the game. He didn't think much for his first pick. "Zidane, obviously. He's one of my favourite players. Nicked his number obviously".

Laughing nervously, the host helped the player a bit. "I wouldn't say nicked... passed on". Zizou was actually one of the guests of the event, jumping onstage a few minutes later, alongside Endrick, Eden Hazard and Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí.

His next choices were David Beckham, Roberto Carlos, R9 (Ronaldo Nazário) and Íker Casillas. "I think that's a strong five, yes", he said. "Strong five is a little bit of an understatement", joked the host.

Aitana Bonmatí, which features in the Ultimate Edition cover, was also asked about how it felt to be recognized as the best player in the world after her Liga, Champions and World Cup in a single year. "I think the biggest pride is being recognized by my work colleagues, that's the greatest gift I can receive".