Jude Bellingham complains about the football pitches in the US: "It's tough on the knees"

Jude Bellingham, author of the first goal against Pachuca in the first Real Madrid victory at Club World Cup last Sunday, has some complaints about the state of the football pitches in the US (or at least those where he has played, the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami).

Talking to the press after the match, he said that the pitches "aren't great at all". "It holds the ball up. The ball barely bounces. It's tough on the knees as well", adding that he hopes the issue is solved before next year's World Cup. "It's important that we protect the players as well as giving the fans a spectacle and great games".

The state of the football pitch is another concern to add to the list, although the one that concerns the players the most is the heat: in order for matches to be able to be watched in Europe, where many of their fans are from, games take place very early in the afternoon, sometimes even at noon, which would be unthinkable in domestic competitions.

Heat in some place can reach 38ºC, and summer storms can force delays, such as the match between Benfica and Auckland City, with a half-time break that lasted for two and a half hours... Four Club World Cup games have already suffered long delays due to weather...

