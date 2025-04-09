Jude Bellingham believes Real Madrid was lucky, "Arsenal could have had way more"

HQ

After a 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium last night, Jude Bellingham said Real Madrid were "lucky to get away with 3 goals". Real Madrid suffered one of their worst defeat at Champions League in the first leg of the quarter-finals against Arsenal, and the feeling was that it could have been worse. The English midfielder apparently said that they can consider themselves lucky that they "only" got three hits, that Arsenal could have had way more, and he links Tuesday's game to "what happened to us all season, but against Arsenal it's on a larger scale", via Fabrizio Romano.

A brace by Declan Rice and a final goal by Mikel Merino with assist from Myles Lewis-Skelly sentenced current title holders, who were beaten by Arsenal on all categories, including possession and shots.

Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti believes that the reason was that "there was no collective reaction" his players were trying to do things individually, and he didn't see the reaction he expects from the team after the goals in the second half.

However, he believes that "stranger things have happened at the Bernabéu" and they have to try to come back from a 3-0 in the second half. "We're going to need something unbelievably special, something crazy", added Bellingham, "but if there's one place where crazy things can happen, it's our house."