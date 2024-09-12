Judd Apatow and Steven Spielberg attached to Cola Wars movie

Coke? Or Pepsi? There's likely one that you prefer, even if you enjoy the taste of both, but it's worth remembering there was an era where Coca-Cola enjoyed a monopoly on the cola world. It still is the dominant soft drinks brand, but in the mid 1980s, Pepsi tried to take a shot at the king.

This is the subject of the new movie Cola Wars, which will see Judd Apatow direct and Steven Spielberg produce. It'll follow the classic Coke vs. Pepsi brand wars, including the infamous Michael Jackson commercial and the New Coke debacle.

According to Deadline, the film is still early in its development process right now, but it is reported to have a similar tone to that of Air, the film that followed the creation of the Jordan shoe.