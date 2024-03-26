Judas sounds like the most replayable game ever

HQ

It's been ten years since Bioshock and System Shock 2 creator Ken Levine started talking about making games that functioned like narrative Lego, so it's understandable that many thought the project had been cancelled before Judas finally was unveiled back in 2022. Neither this first nor the second trailer gave us an indication of what Levine meant about this, however, but that's what makes this new interview so interesting.

Geoff Keighley and IGN's Ryan McCaffrey had the honour of playing a few hours of Judas and interviewing Levine afterwards, and I'm definitely jealous. Because the game sounds extremely ambitious and promising. The choices you make won't just change big story moments, but also minor ones, dialogue, details in the world, your powers, how robots you meet feel about you, what kind of loot you find and more. All while delivering the same polished and engaging gameplay wrapped inside a fantastic story we know from Bioshock.

The interview is filled with other details about who Judas actually is, some teases about roguelike-elements, the three main allies/antagonists and more, so it's well worth a watch. Now I just want a release date, as this has become one of my most anticipated games after watching this.

What do you think? Can this be as groundbreaking as Bioshock, System Shock and the like?