Judas shown in new action-packed trailer

HQ

None other than Bioshock creator Ken Levine is behind Judas, which has often been described as a Bioshock in space. Already back in 2014 he revealed that he was working on a new game and at The Game Awards in 2022 we learned that this game was Judas and we also got to see a first trailer.

During tonight's Sony stream, we got to enjoy a new fast-paced story trailer, our protagonist Judas has some broken things to fix in this space adventure and it looks like it could be just as crazy and unpredictable as Bioshock. We'll have to wait a little longer for a release date, but perhaps this will be revealed later in the year.