Judas reveals itself - Bioshock creator's new game unveiled

There are many of us who have been wondering when we would hear more from Ken Levine, you know the creator of Bioshock. Because while we've known that the creative American has been working on a new game via the Ghost Story studio, we haven't known much about the project in question.

During tonight's Game Awards, however, that changed. During the show's opening half hour, in fact, the game called Judas would be unveiled, and for those who like Levine's previous work, there awaited a small smorgasbord of promising aesthetics and gameplay hints of the past. We certainly don't know when Judas will launch, but the game is at least confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Check out the delicious unveiling trailer below.