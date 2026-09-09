Judas, Persona 6, and Shrek achievements list leaked through Steam

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A massive Steam leak has showcased dozens of achievement lists for yet to be released games, including heavyweight titles like Persona 6, Kingdom Hearts IV, Mega Man: Dual Override, and more. Some of the games are as yet unannounced, while others remained largely shrouded in mystery until now.

The leaks are available via Exophase, but Gematsu managed to snag a list of everything that had been covered in them. It's unlikely Exophase is going to keep these up for long, as ResetEra threads are already noting it has been taken offline. As of the time of writing, they're still up, but this may not be true for much longer. As for the origin of the leak, it's being regarded as a blunder by Valve, as the owner of Exophase commented that "a bunch of games that should be private are accessible through the API right now and that's why they got scanned into the site."

Some of the achievement lists, like the one for Ken Levine's Judas, only have a sample achievement or two in there as a placeholder, not telling us much about the story or what we'll be getting up to in the game. Others, like the lists for Persona 6, contain a lot more information. The achievement list for Kingdom Hearts IV reveals new worlds, so if you didn't want those spoiled, you may have to keep your eyes off your social media feed for some time.

Other unannounced games have been inadvertently revealed through this leak, like an unannounced Nickelodeon game, an unannounced Telltale Games The Walking Dead Collection, an Unannounced Tetris game, and an unannounced Rurouni Kenshin game. A personal favourite is what looks like a Steam port of Shrek 2, as I'd recognise that art style and the names of those areas anywhere from the GameCube classic.