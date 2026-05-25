Judas could potentially be delayed until early 2029

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When Rockstar released its quarterly report last week, the headlines were dominated by the news that the November release date for Grand Theft Auto VI is set in stone, as well as the phenomenal sales numbers for Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. However, the report contained more interesting information than that.

Reddit users are now pointing out that Ken Levine's (the creator of Bioshock) upcoming game, Judas, appears to have been delayed internally. It hasn't had a release date before, but has been shown in trailers several times, and many expected it to be released late this year or possibly in 2027. But it looks like that won't be the case, and now it's said to be released between April 1, 2027, and March 31, 2029.

That's a very wide timeframe, which likely indicates that the release is simply being pushed back. If it doesn't show up at any of the many gaming events taking place in early June, then we can assume that the delay is, unfortunately, a reality.