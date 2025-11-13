Juan Ponce Enrile passes away at 101

HQ

Juan Ponce Enrile, one of the most enduring and controversial figures in Philippine politics, has died at the age of 101, his daughter confirmed on Thursday.

A Harvard-trained lawyer, Enrile served under eight presidents, including the current leader, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., for whom he worked as presidential legal counsel until his death.

From Marcos ally to People Power Revolution

He rose to prominence during the rule of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., holding several key positions, including that of defense minister. Enrile played a crucial role during the 1972 declaration of Martial Law, one of the darkest periods in Philippine history, before famously breaking with Marcos in 1986.

His defection helped trigger the People Power Revolution that ended the Marcos dictatorship and restored democracy under President Corazon Aquino. Enrile went on to serve in both houses of Congress, marking a political career that spanned more than six decades.