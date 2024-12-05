Juan Martín del Potro thanks Djokovic after his touching farewell match in Argentina

HQ

Juan Martín del Potro, one of the greatest tennis players of the modern era, able to challenge the "big three" (Federer, Nadal and Djokovic) and winner of US Open in 2009 and two Olympic medals, has had a dramatic end to his career. The Argentinian player suffered several knee injuries, including one in 2022 that prevented him from playing professionally again.

After telling his story in an emotional video, Del Potro decided to have a "Last Challenge", a friendly match with Novak Djokovic in Tandil, Buenos Aires, last Sunday, which Del Potro won 6-4, 7-5, receiving a standing ovation from everyone, including the two players, in tears multiple times.

"I am grateful for being able to play with my friend, with a great person and a great player, as well as a great rival. It is a very special day for me too" Djokovic said. "I do not know a person who does not love Juan Martin del Potro. Everyone loves him very much".

A few days after the emotional event, Del Potro shared a message on social media thanking Djokovic the opportunity to play one final tennis match.

Del Potro appreciates that Djokovic accepted his offer of playing in his farewell match when he first told him in Miami, "despite your difficult season". "From that moment until the day you left my country, you showed a generosity that I will never forget".

"You understood and comprehended the situation I was in and you were the best companion, on and off the court, to make a farewell come true that I could not have imagined in my wildest dreams."

"Your presence not only made this event unforgettable for me and my family, but it transcended tennis. An entire country was able to enjoy and be moved by you, and it was clear that you are not only the greatest in the history of sport, but also in life", he added, thanking him in the name of all Argentina.